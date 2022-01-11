Tue, Jan 11, 2022

Udhayanidhi opens EB infra facilities

Published: Jan 11,202204:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

On Monday, he launched 15 RMUs set up at various streets in Chepauk-Triplicane.

On Monday, Udhayanidhi Stalin launched 15 RMUs set up at various streets in Chepauk-Triplicane
On Monday, Udhayanidhi Stalin launched 15 RMUs set up at various streets in Chepauk-Triplicane
Chennai:
DMK youth wing secretary and Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday launched improved electricity distribution infrastructure. 

A Tangedco release said that the MLA has opened the 15 ring main units in his constituency in presence of Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji and Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran. On Monday, he launched 15 RMUs set up at various streets in Chepauk-Triplicane.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations