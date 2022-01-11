Udhayanidhi opens EB infra facilities

On Monday, Udhayanidhi Stalin launched 15 RMUs set up at various streets in Chepauk-Triplicane

Chennai :

DMK youth wing secretary and Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday launched improved electricity distribution infrastructure.





A Tangedco release said that the MLA has opened the 15 ring main units in his constituency in presence of Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji and Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran. On Monday, he launched 15 RMUs set up at various streets in Chepauk-Triplicane.



