NCW seeks prompt action against actor Siddharth for lewd tweet against Saina Nehwal

In a statement issued by the NCW, which was shared by its chairperson Rekha Sharma on Twitter, the commission said that it had come across a post of actor Siddhart using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Saina Nehwal.
@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for investigating & registering FIR in the matter. NCW has also written to @TwitterIndia for blocking the actor’s account & to take appropriate action against him for posting such remarks. https://t.co/pW1hT9zz6W— NCW (@NCWIndia) January 10, 2022
Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022
Shame on you #Rihannahttps://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz
"COCK & BULL"— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022
That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading!
Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽
