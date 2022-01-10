Practically’ app announces national school quiz contest

Chennai :

This exciting and unique championship quiz has been introduced to make the onset of the New Year extra special for students and their schools a chance to win some exciting prizes. There is no registration fee which makes it a double bonanza.





The quiz offers the top three winners cash prizes of up to Rs 6,00,000. Additionally, students also stand a chance to win scholarships worth Rs 5,00,000 on ‘Practically’ app. The competition will be held in two segments one for students from Classes 6 to 8 and for students from Classes 9 to 12.





The questions are formulated by the ‘Practically’ team of experts based on the corresponding age group.





The qualifier round will be held on January 12, 2022 and the semifinals are scheduled on January 13, 2021. The quiz final will be held on January 14, 2022 and winners will be announced on the ‘Practically’ app and social media channels.





To further elaborate, the cash prize will be equally divided among the winners and the school. The winner will get Rs 1,50,000 cash reward and a 1-year Icon scholarship, the first runner-up will win Rs 1,00,000 cash, and a 1-year Icon Scholarship, the second runner up will get Rs 50,000 and a 1-year Icon scholarship.



