IITMAA opens Sangam 2021 with online crossword competition

Chennai :

Celebrity crossword setter, Gussalufz, has added some hidden names in the puzzle based on this year’s Sangam theme, ‘Restoring Balance in STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.’ Extra points would be awarded to solvers who can identify these hidden names in the puzzle.





Those interested can visit https://iitmaa.org/ and click ‘Blame Ancients?’ fill in the crossword and click the submit button under the crossword grid. Solutions to the puzzle can be submitted until the end of January 15, 2022.





Names of the top solvers and slogan contest winners, along with a selection of solvers’ comments will be published after the deadline.