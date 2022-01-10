Admissions open to programmes in health sciences at SRM MCH and RC

Chennai :

Several UG and PG programmes are available for students in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences that have the College of Pharmacy, College of Physiotherapy, College of Occupational Therapy, College of Nursing, School of Public Health and allied courses.





The soft launch of application forms for the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences was held at the institute’s premises in the presence of SRMIST’s Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical) Lt Col Dr A Ravi Kumar, Director (Communications) R Nandakumar, Dean (Medical) Dr A Sundaram, Dean (Dental) Dr N Vivek among others.





SRM MCH & RC has over 66 disciplines that prepare students to fill that growing need and take advantage of that growing opportunity in health sector.





Admissions to any of these programmes will be based on the national-level entrance examination – SRMJEEH (UG) and SRMJEEN (UG), Board examination marks, Department level examinations conducted by the respective schools in SRM, and one-to-one interaction.



