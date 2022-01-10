Mon, Jan 10, 2022

Petrol and diesel at the same price for the 67th day in Chennai

Published: Jan 10,202208:33 AM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.  


Accordingly, oil companies are adjusting petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. Thus, petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating. 