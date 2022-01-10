Petrol and diesel at the same price for the 67th day in Chennai

Chennai :

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.





Accordingly, oil companies are adjusting petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. Thus, petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating.





Meanwhile, a liter of petrol in Chennai remained unchanged for the last 66 days at 101 rupees 40 paise and diesel 91 rupees 43 paise.





In this situation, for the 67th day in Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are still unchanged.



