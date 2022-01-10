GCC disinfects empty markets

Chennai :





As a part of the drive, the civic workers sprayed disinfectants at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market and the Kasimedu market from Sunday morning. “It is difficult to disinfect the markets while they are functioning. As the markets were are empty, we could disinfect effectively,” the official said. In fear of running out of essential items, several residents thronged the markets on Saturday evening.

With the metropolis under complete lockdown on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) made use of the opportunity to disinfect markets across the city. According to a Corporation official, the disinfection drive was carried out at major markets to prevent the spread of COVID-19.