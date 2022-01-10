Techie ends life ahead of marriage

A 27-year-old software engineer ended his life in Kilkattalai a month before his marriage.

Representative Image

Chennai : The deceased Manikandan was employed at an IT firm in Perungalathur. While his marriage was fixed two months ago, he allegedly requested his parents to postpone the wedding which was planned in February. Since the family had already made all the arrangements, they reportedly refused to defer the wedding, which upset Manikandan. On Sunday, the family members were shocked to find Manikandan hanging from the ceiling and rushed him to a private hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.