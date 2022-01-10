HC quashes detention of history-sheeter under Goondas Act

Chennai :

Justices PN Prakash and RN Manjula passed the direction on hearing the habeas corpus petition preferred by N Parthasarathy, father of Mani. The petitioner wanted a direction to quash an order issued by the Chennai City Police Commissioner on June 26, 2021, as some parts of the detention order were not legibly translated into Tamil. Mani has at least 30 criminal cases pending against him.





“On consideration of the submissions made on either side and upon perusal of the documents available on record especially page numbers 102 and 103 of the booklet issued by the detaining authority, it is clear that the arrest intimation has not been properly translated in vernacular language. Thus the impugned detention order is liable to be set aside on this ground,” the bench ordered.





Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniyapparaj rejected those contentions by filing a counter-affidavit stating the habeas corpus petition should be dismissed