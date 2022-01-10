Chennai’s active Covid cases rise by 1,100pc in 10 days, highest in Teynampet

Chennai :

According to data from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the city had as many as 20,369 active cases as of Sunday morning. On December 29, the city had 1,689 active cases, which was 1,105 per cent less than the current number. During this period alone, the city reported as many as 20,545 new cases.





Among the 15 zones, the numbers of active cases are higher in core city zones at more than 2,000. Teynampet has the highest number of active cases at 2,726 and Anna Nagar has 2,584. Kodambakkam and Adyar have 2,307 and 2,265 respectively.





Apart from this, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Ambattur and Perungudi have more than 1,000 cases. On Saturday morning, only 5 zones had more than 1,000 cases and none of the 15 zones had more than 2,000 active cases.





Meanwhile, the city has the highest test positivity rate (TPR) in the State at 14.2 per cent. On Friday, the civic body had tested as many as 31,994 samples, out of which 4,531 samples turned out to be positive. The TPR on December 29 was 1 per cent.





A Corporation official said the samples were being collected from public places. Samples from contacts of infected persons are also being tested.





Only two other districts in the city have a double-digit test positivity rate—Chengalpattu with 12.9 per cent and Tiruvallur with 10.9 per cent. Meanwhile, the Corporation has asked the family members of COVID patients under home quarantine to wear face masks at all times, even at home, to prevent the spread of the infection.