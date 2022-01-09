Padappai Guna's wife detained by Kancheepuram police for interrogation

Chennai :

A ward councillor in Sriperumpudur, Ellammal was picked up from her house in Maduramangalam village on Sunday morning and taken to Sunguvarchathram for interrogation reportedly to get leads about the Guna's hideout.





Guna, who has more than 24 cases of murder, attempted murder, kidnap and extortion pending against him is said to be controlling the scrap business at the manufacturing hubs in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur district with the help of goons.





Guna who was arrested last year in connection with threatening a woman to grab land from her went absconding after he was released on bail, whil still calling the shots in the business from his hideout.





Police intensified the search for him after ADSP Vellaidurai was transferred to Kancheepuram a few weeks ago and two police personnel were arrested for allegedly aiding Guna.