Man who claimed to be PA of Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu police arrested a man who claimed to be the PA of Udayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk MLA and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, after collecting Rs.4.5 lakh from a woman promising her government job.





The arrested was identified as Rajesh Karunamurthy of Chennai. The vicitm hails from Tirupattur district.





A press release from the State police headquarters said that victim, K Thenmozhi, 33, while working in Chennai in a private firm in the year 2018, had paid the cash to Rajesh, in installments.





As she could not get a government job and he failed to return the money, Thenmozhi lodged a complaint with Tirupattur police. While the enquiry was on she recived a call from Rajesh, who claimed that he was PA to Udayanidhi Stalin and she can't do anything to him. He also threatened her.





This telephonic conversation was leaked in social media.





Following this , the Kandili police station in Tirupattur district carried out detailed probe and arrested Rajesh, who had cheated the woman and threatened her using Udayanidhi's name. Police said that Rajesh has no political party affiliation and added that he was earlier arrested for cheating and impersonation.