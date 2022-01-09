In pics: A peak into complete lockdown in Chennai

Chennai :

Following a huge spike in Covid cases driven by highly transmissible Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government imposed a complete lockdown on Sunday, starting from today.





According to the guidelines issued, during the lockdown, emergency services like ATM's, hospitals, goods transportation and petrol bunks are allowed in the State while the availability of public transportation is restricted. Restraurants/hotels can operate parcel services from 7 am till 10 pm.





Take a look at the empty look that Chennai wore on Sunday:







