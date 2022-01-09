NIB seizes 54.5 kg ganja from trains, passengers

Chennai :

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID on Friday seized 54.5 kg of ganja in four different places as part of the special drive and arrested smugglers. DSP C Murali and team of Salem unit seized 21 kg ganja from





Sabari Express train and arrested A Pandi and K Irulappan of Usilampatti, Madurai. In another check, the team seized an un claimed bag containing 5.5 kg of ganja from the luggage rack of Visakhapatnam-Kollam Weekly Express.





Another team led by DSP N Dillibabu, Kanchipuram unit, seized 22 kg of ganja in an unclaimed parcel kept in Circar Express while the NIB CID Chennai team arrested two accused S Guna and K Suresh Kumar of Tirupur in possession of 6 kg ganja at Chennai Central Railway Station.





NIB CID had registered 50 cases against 47 accused and seized 561.3 kg ganja in the last