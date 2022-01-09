GCC opens Chennai's first nutri-garden

Chennai :

Chennaiites can get to learn about the traditional food recipes and how to grow healthy vegetables and fruits on their terrace as the Greater Chennai Corporation inaugurated its first nutri-garden, on Saturday.





The nutri-garden has been created in Taramani opposite Tidel Park along with MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and Rotary Club under Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative.





“Greening Chennai is one of the key focuses of Singara Chennai 2.0. The GCC aims to set up nutri-gardens in schools and areas across Chennai. The first garden has been set up at Tiruvanmiyur MRTS,” the civic body said.





At the garden, residents can learn about the nutritional and medicinal value of seeds, fruits, shoots, tubers, leaves, and other parts of various plants apart from learning how to grow them. People can also learn traditional recipes using nutritional plants so that they include them in their diet.





“What people learn from nutri-garden can be applied to their terrace gardens as terrace garden concept is gaining popularity in the city,” an official said.





Apart from the nutri-garden, the civic body has been implementing an urban space project to create walkways, cycle paths and children play areas in Taramani between Tiruvanmiyur MRTS to Madya Kailash.