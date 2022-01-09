15 IPS officers promoted as IGP, 3 as DIG, Chennai gets additional CoP

Chennai :

Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, IGP (Enforcement, Chennai) has been transferred and posted as the Additional Commissioner (Traffic) in Greater Chennai Police in the existing vacancy in the latest shuffle of IPS officers.





K Ejilearassane, DIG (Armed Police, Chennai) has been promoted as IG and posted in Armed Police, Chennai, in the existing vacancy. R Lalitha Lakshmi, DIG, who has been Joint Commissioner (Traffic, North) in Greater Chennai Police has been promoted as IG and posted in DVAC in the existing vacancy.





NZ Asiammal, DIG (CID Intelligence in Chennai) has been promoted and posted in the same wing in the existing vacancy. RV Ramya Bharati, SP (Cyber Arangam) and on duty at DVAC has been promoted as DIG and posted as Joint Commissioner for Chennai North Zone.