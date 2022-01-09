Four youth, minor boy held for kidnapping 2 schoolgirls

Chennai :

Police arrested four youths and a minor boy who kidnapped two schoolgirls near Anagaputhur on Friday.





The arrested were Suran (22) of Virdulachalam, who works in a private firm in Poonamallee; Sanjay (19), a second-year student in Chromepet MIT; Vinoth (20), who works in a private firm in Poonamallee; Lyon Jerold, who works as a delivery boy in Chennai; and a 17-year-old college student.





The Shankar Nagar police received a complaint that two Class 11 girls went missing two days ago when they went to meet their friends in the locality. Police registered a case and tried to trace them with their mobile numbers and found both are near Chennai Central. On Friday, the police, who formed a special team, held a search in all the lodges near the Central and rescued the girls from a private lodge. Police said both had booked two rooms and were staying with five of their friends including a minor boy.





Police said the girls met the youngsters on Instagram and after chatting for a few months decided to meet at a lodge. The police arrested the four youths under Pocso Act and the minor boy to a government home.