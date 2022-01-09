Guindy police arrest three youth for possessing countrymade pistol

However, no bullets were seized and the pistol too was found to be old.

Chennai : Guindy police have arrested three men in possession of a country-made pistol. Among the three, K Mariselvam (29) of Tenkasi and A Chinnadurai (32) of Tirunelveli have cases pending against them in southern districts and the third person was identified as L Samraj (30) of Virudhunagar. Police first picked up Chinnadurai from Madras Race Club based on a tip-off and based on his confession, the room at a private lodge in Guindy was searched where Mariselvam and Samraj were present. A country-made pistol was seized and inquiries revealed that Mariselvam and Chinnaraj received the pistol from a friend in Shenkottai. However, no bullets were seized and the pistol too was found to be old.