Man on lookout by Salem police detained at Chennai airport

A 34-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Salem police was detained in the Chennai airport by the immigration officials on Saturday.
Chennai: The Air Arabia flight to Sharjah was scheduled to depart from Chennai in the wee hours of Saturday. The immigration officials while checking the travel documents of the passengers found Sathish Kumar (34) of Salem was wanted by the Crime Branch police and the Salem all-women police for the past few months. Soon the immigration officials cancelled his journey and detained him. Later the Salem Superintendent of Police was informed and a special team from Salem arrived in Chennai and arrested Sathish Kumar.
