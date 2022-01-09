6 private hospitals served notices for not disclosing patients’ data

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation has served show-cause notices to six private hospitals for failing to disclose patients’ data.





“On Friday, details of 1,159 persons were collected from private hospitals and scan centres. Of this, 187 tested positive. They are under treatment,” the GCC said.





Of the 187 persons, 57 are from Teynampet and 23 from the Adyar zone. Others are from Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet, Ambattur and Kodambakkam. The GCC has instructed its teams to monitor private hospitals and scan centres in these zones closely.





There are 538 private hospitals and 74 scan centres in the city and the civic body has appointed zone-wise coordinating officers to collect details from the facilities. Private hospitals and scan centres have already been directed to share details of patients with COVID symptoms to gccpvthospitalreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in.





In a separate press release, the civic body said that as of Friday, the city had 15,573 active cases of which 8,166 persons with mild symptoms are under home quarantine. “We have set up a tele-counselling centre with doctors to help the persons under home quarantine,” it added.