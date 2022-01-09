No mad rush for long-distance buses at Perungalathur terminus

Chennai :

The usual panic and rush to catch long-distance buses were absent at the Perungalathur bus terminus on the eve of the lockdown, with the footfall being lower than a usual Saturday.





Usually, when the government announces a lockdown the people would panic and most of them vacate their rooms and start travelling to their hometown. Most of the important bus terminals would be flooded with people a day before the lockdown. However, the scenario was completely different this time. The Perungalathur bus terminal which witnesses rush all the days recorded a lower footfall than a usual Saturday.





Jeeva, a regular commuter said: “Lockdown has become a familiar feature. Also, this lockdown is only for Sunday”.





Some opined that they would even skip travelling to the native during the Pongal festival considering the health of the family as that comes first rather than celebrating the festival in their hometown.





However, commuters present at the Perungalathur bus stop rued that traffic police were not there to control the traffic on the GST Road and the signals were also not functioning properly. The people had to manually cross the GST Road which is highly risky.