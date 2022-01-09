GCC to intensify enforcement of lockdown today

Chennai :

As the city entered complete lockdown on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Corporation has taken measures to intensify enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols across the city.





A Chennai Corporation official said that the government has allowed only parcel service from hotels and restaurants. “We have already formed enforcement teams across the 15 zones along with the city police. The teams will conduct surprise inspections at the hotels,” he added.





The official warned the owners of the hotels of lock and seal if they violate the order and allow dining in. Apart from hotels and restaurants, the enforcement teams will also conduct inspections at marriage halls. “Wedding functions, which are already scheduled, will be allowed on Sunday. However, the organisers should adhere to norms. If they fail, marriage halls and venues will be sealed, “ he said.





Meanwhile, they will also take action to prevent illegal meat sales across the city. The civic body has already formed 30 teams, two teams per zone, and vehicles have been given to the teams to make rounds across their respective zones. The teams work on a shift basis. As per the Chennai Corporation data, zonal enforcement teams have imposed penalties against as many as 10,743 COVID-19 norms offenders, between December 31 and January 7. As much as Rs 22.48 lakh has been collected.





As per the data, more people without masks were caught at Ambattur and Teynampet zones. On Friday alone, as many as 2,388 persons were caught without masks and collected Rs 4.96 lakh as penalty. GCC teams conducted inspections at 81 marriage halls and party halls. Of the total places, violations were found at five places.