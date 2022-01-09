Chennai chefs on what food trends to expect in 2022

Chennai :

You are what you eat’ is a saying that probably finds resonance today like never before. The pandemic has brought to fore the vital role the food one consumes plays in overall health and wellness, resulting in people re-exploring their food habits. Prominent chefs from the city speak about the food trends to watch in 2022.





“Today, people have realised the importance of conscious eating, focusing on ingredients that not only are healthy but are treasures that go back to our grandmothers’ kitchens. Homegrown and local ingredients known for their nutritive value will hold the spotlight on plates in coming times as an increasing number of people begin to prefer fresh and comfort food that not only satiates the taste buds but satiates the soul. The use of immunity-boosting ingredients such as whole grains, low carbs, jaggery or raw honey as an alternative to sugar, and healthy cooking techniques will feature more widely on menus going forward,” says Sujan Mukherjee, Executive Chef, Taj Coromandel.





The pandemic presented an opportunity for the hospitality and culinary industry to reinvent and stretch their existing expertise to recognise and fulfill new guest preferences and culinary trends. “In the coming year, trends indicate that customers will look for a better dining experience, not just in terms of healthier food alternatives but also in the dimension of local sourcing of ingredients with new and improved methods of cooking,” he adds.





The Park Chennai’s Executive Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar opines that there is a definite increase and conscious shift to plant-based protein options that most consumers are moving to. “There will be more who will be intrigued by these natural protein options – plant-based proteins will most definitely be explored widely. I also see a shift to whole grains and local vegetables being consumed. People are more mindful of what they consume and what they buy - we expect consumers to move towards conscious habits of reading labels before buying packaged goods/ingredients. Processed foods would see a decline and consumption of fresher, local, farm-to-table concepts and conscious sourcing of what we consume will be on a rise. I also see an increasing rise and usage of humble ingredients that were used by our grandmothers regularly - which our parents grew up eating to a large extent,” says chef Ashutosh Nerlekar.





The chef observes that in 2022, we would see smaller buffets and smaller menus in restaurants. “There will be a steady focus on sustainable practices and conscious sourcing of ingredients - thereby showcasing food that goes beyond just the preparation – but would also emphasise on the story - culinary inspiration, sourcing of ingredients, etc. There would be a rise in ingredient-driven restaurants. Culinary tourism will see more traction. Travel will be more than just seeing places — it will be about exploring the region-specific foods, unique ingredients and culture that will also be a significant part of travelling.”





He agrees that people are more conscious and mindful of what they are putting inside their bodies. “For example, people are moving towards usage of cold-pressed oils, organically grown grains and ethically grown vegetables or even simpler things like wheat bread instead of white bread. Chances are that people might want to eat less but expect quality. Guests are ready to pay a premium for fresher, ethically sourced ingredients,” remarks chef Ashutosh.





According to Naresh Vadlam, Head Chef at Courtyard by Marriott Chennai, two trends will gain interest in 2022. “First trend is veganism or plant-based products: People are cutting back on meat and are replacing them with mock meat made entirely from plants. This is likely due to the factor that includes cost and availability of meat products and a desire to eat healthier and more sustainably. The second trend that would gain demand is for comfort food. Simple food will never go out of style. Fifty-seven per cent of consumers say they’re interested in home-cooked food as they are more nourishing to the body and soul,” chef Naresh Vadlam tells DT Next.





With the current situation, not just in India but across the world, takeaway meal options have been booming and there are signs that the shift toward food delivered to homes is here to stay. The chef points out that the concept of cloud kitchens is suited better to the needs of socially distanced customers than customary dine-in restaurants. “They also enable to minimise some costs such as rent, lesser staff to cater to guests, added opportuneness and optimised delivery experience.”





As a concluding note, Naresh says that there will be a huge change in the way we consume food. “People would be more conscious of hygiene and cleanliness practices will be carried out. They will be switching to healthy eating which will include vegetables, fresh produce rather than opting for proprietary food,” sums up chef Naresh.