Cops distribute seized duplicate branded clothes to shelter homes

Chennai :

In a noble initiative, instead of allowing seized goods to perish, sleuths from the Intellectual Poperty Rights Enforcement Cell distributed shirts, tracks, T- shirts, bags and school bags seized from various parties to orphanages.





All these items - 1040 shirts, 92 track pants, 228 shorts, 770 t-shirts and 335 school bags worth Rs 4.5 lakh were distributed to four orphanages / shelter homes by the sleuths. According to Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, ADGP (crimes), the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell, Chennai Unit, registered six cases against those involved in the manufacturing and sale of duplicate products of leading brands such as Louis Philippe shirts, Puma tracks, shorts, t-shirts, Sky bags and Fast Track School Bags and seized the products.





Charge sheets were filed against the six accused before the Magistrate Court, Saidapet and all accused were convicted in the case. On the lapse of appeal period, it was decided that the seized products would be distributed to the orphanages after court consent. The police team on Thursday handed over the items after changing the brand names to Shakunthala Dhanasekaran Charitable Trust, TVK Nagar, Chennai, Shelter Trust for HIV affected Children, Redhills, CSI Home for Children, Chengalpattu and CSI Home of Abundant Life, Chengalpattu.



