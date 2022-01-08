Rs 1,000 cr for flood mitigation in Chennai, suburbs

Chennai :

The State government would allocate Rs 1,000 crore to undertake permanent flood mitigation and management works in Chennai and suburbs, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday. The decision was taken based on the recommendation by the Chennai Metro Flood Mitigation and Management Committee that was constituted after the disastrous downpour in November.





Replying to the debate on the motion to thank the Governor in the Assembly, Stalin referred to the committee led by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh that was tasked with finding a permanent solution to the flood woes of the city and its suburbs. “Based on the committee’s recommendation, flood mitigation and management works will be taken up by Municipal Administration, Water Resources and Highways departments. Initially, Rs 1,000 crore would be sanctioned for the works and the first phase of the work will start immediately,” said the CM.





The government was was working hard keeping in mind that the people should not feel the horrors of the previous monsoon in the next rainy season. He also pointed out that the government did not wait for the NDRF. Instead, about Rs 801 crore was allocated from SDRF and flood relief works were kicked off immediately, Stalin said.







