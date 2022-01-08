Violations: 567 vehicles seized, 462 cases booked in one night

Chennai :

The city police seized 567 vehicles for breaking night curfew on and they also registered 462 cases against those who were not wearing face masks in the city on Thursday night.





The Chennai police also booked 5,223 people for violating lockdown norms on Thursday during the daytime. As many as 243 vehicles, including 227 two-wheelers, were also seized for violations.





On Thursday alone, the police collected a fine of Rs 10.44 lakh for not wearing masks in public places. A press release from the city police said they would continue their special mask enforcement drive strictly in the coming days and asked residents to strictly follow COVID protocols when they step out in public.



