Active Covid cases breach 1,000 in five zones

Chennai :

As the number of COVID cases in the city crossed 11,000 on Thursday evening, the number of active cases in five zones also crossed 1,000 each.





According to Corporation data, Royapuram, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam and Adyar — all core city zones — had more than 1,000 active cases.





Of the five zones, Teynampet had the highest number at 1,424 cases. Kodambakkam and Adyar had 1,362 and 1,348 respectively. There were 1,286 persons with infection in Anna Nagar, whereas Royapuram had 1,0 75 active cases. Meanwhile, Manali had the lowest with only 115 cases.





Of the three regions, the central region that comprises of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam had around 50 per cent of the active cases. The region had 5,501 cases on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, north and south regions had 2,419 and 3,519 active cases respectively.





Meanwhile, the Corporation appointed 1,000 volunteers to check on COVID patients under home quarantine. Five volunteers have been appointed to each of the 200 wards. Also, residents can contact 044 25384520 and 044 46122300 for any help related to COVID-19.





Arrangements have been made to conduct 1,600 vaccination camps across the city on Saturday.



