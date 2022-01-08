Man held for robbery bid in Anna Nagar, hunt on for 9 others

Chennai :

A DMK worker was nabbed and a hunt has been launched for nine other gang members for allegedly attempting to rob cash from a Tirupur-based businessman at Shanthi Colony in Anna Nagar on Thursday.





The arrested DMK worker, Sankar, had befriended the businessman, Kumar, and arranged for him to come to the city with the cash. Sankar then tried to rob him with the help of his associates on Thursday.





Kumar was waiting with Sankar for a financial transaction when the gang arrived at the scene on two-wheelers and tried to rob him. When Kumar shouted for help, onlookers gathered at the scene. When Sankar tried to escape, members of the public nabbed him and handed him over to the Anna Nagar police. But the others managed to escape. The police said they were looking for at least nine others.







