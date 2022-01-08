Woman dies by suicide with 11-year-old son

Chennai :

A 38-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son committed suicide by hanging in their house near Tambaram on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Suhasini of Krishna Nagar in Varadharajapuram and her son Praneeth.





The police said her husband, Premkumar (45), works in a private firm as a senior manager. On Thursday morning, Premkumar went to the office in Ambattur and when returned around 10.30 pm, he found the doors locked from the inside and the lights turned off.





On suspicion, Premkumar broke open the door with the help of the neighbours and found his family hanging from the ceiling. On information, the Manimangalam police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case and are interrogating Premkumar.







