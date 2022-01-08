AIADMK asks Madras HC to reject plea against polls to top party posts

Chennai :

The AIADMK on Friday wanted the Madras High Court to reject the petition preferred by former MP KC Palanisamy challenging the elections to the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator in the party.





Former Advocate General Vijay Narayan and Arvind Pandian appeared for the opposition party coordinators and submitted to Justice Abdul Qudhdhose to dismiss Palanisamy’s petition.





The AIADMK’s counsels argued that the elections for the coordinator and joint coordinator posts have already been completed and the matter has been infructuous.





On recording the submissions, the judge questioned senior counsel PS Raman who appeared for Palanisamy as to know whether his client wanted to continue the case despite the polls for the coordinator and joint coordinator posts being over?





Responding to the judge, the senior advocate said that Palanisamy wants to proceed with his case. Thereafter, the HC posted the matter to February 8, 2022.





Speaking to the reporters, Palanisamy said that three other people have also joined as impleading petitioners.





On December 14, when an AIADMK member named Jayachandran approached the HC with the prayer seeking directions to the EC not to approve the elections for the AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator positions, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu dismissed the petition questioning the necessity to implead EC into this matter.



