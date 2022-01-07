21 employees of Chromepet retail store test positive for Covid, all asymptomatic

Chennai :

“As Covid cases are surging in the city, we are conducting random tests where public gatherings are more in the zone. On Wednesday, a total of 300 workers' samples were taken from the store of which, 21 were found to be infected. All are patients are asymptomatic and frequently monitored by a medical team. The store is closed immediately after the direction,” said M Elangovan, Commissioner, Tambaram Corporation.





“With the staff testing positive for Covid, we urge the public whoever visited the shop to get tested and isolate themselves for a week,” he added.





Through this random testing, officials were able to identify people with Covid at Madras Institute of Technology. Following this, officials are expanding Covid test at markets, railway stations, shops, and wherever the public gathers.





“Also, around 600 frontline workers from the Tambaram zone have taken the test recently, and the results are expected soon. As we are conducting the testing in this zone, over 75 per cent of people are Omicron suspect, their samples are sent for further tests,” said the official.