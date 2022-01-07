New U-turn and pedestrian crossing provision on Taramani 100-feet Road, Velachery

A U-turn to be provided at Tansi Nagar junction and a pedestrian crossing at LIC colony

Chennai :

Following requests from residents about the need for a new U-turn provision on Taramani Road following the construction of the new flyover near Vijaya Nagar Velachery, police had decided to provide it at Tansi Nagar junction.





Residents from the nearby areas like LIC colony, Tansi Nagar II, III & IVth streets, Varadharajapuram, Sarathi Nagar and Tansi Nagar 16th street had to travel a distance of 2 km to take a U-Turn either at Baby Nagar or Vijayanagaram junction.





Hence the residents of Velachery, Annai Indira Nagar welfare Association and Tansi Nagar welfare Association made a representation to the Commissioner of Police Chennai to provide the facility at a nearby place so that they can avoid taking a long trip.





Based on the representation the jurisdiction traffic officers made a study and suggested that a U-turn can be provided at Tansi Nagar junction and a pedestrian crossing at LIC colony to facilitate the local people.





Based on the recommendation from Chennai police the Highways Department has executed the work and dedicated to the area people.