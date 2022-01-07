After double murder in Chengalpattu, police kill two in encounter

Chennai :

Hours after a machete-wielding gang murdered two men within a gap of 30 minutes on Thursday late evening in Chengalpattu, police killed two persons in an encounter on Friday morning.





The police team reportedly tracked down the suspects, Dinesh and Moideen, in Thirupulivanam area, initial reports said. Police team headed by ADSP Vellaidurai has launched an hunt for others linked to the double murders.





On Thursday night, the first murder took place right in front of Chengalpattu police station when the deceased, Karthik, met his friends at a tea shop. A bike-borne three member gang followed him and hurled a country bomb at him at first. When he collapsed at the spot, they rounded him up and hacked him multiple times.





Within minutes, the gang entered the house of one S Mahesh, a vegetable vendor, at Mettu street and hacked him to death even as he was watching TV at home.





Police arrested two persons in connection with the double murder. Later, when the cops tried to arrest Dinesh and Moideen, they attacked police after which police shot them dead.





Further details are awaited.