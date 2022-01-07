3 killed as car, van collide near Kancheepuram

Chennai :

Three men died on the spot and seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a van on Kancheepuram-Vandavasi road in the wee hours of Thursday.





The deceased Sundaramoorthy (30), Selvam (29) and Saravanan (27) of Ariyalur district were on their way to Kancheepuram to visit a friend when near Manambathi, a van proceeding to Melmaruvathur with 16 persons collided with the car around 4 am.





The front portion of the car was completely damaged and all three in the vehicle died on the spot, while seven persons in the van suffered minor injuries.





Motorists and residents of Manambathi rescued the victims and alerted the police. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Kancheepuram GH and the injured were treated as outpatients.





Perunagar police have registered a case. Inquiries revealed that Sundaramoorthy wanted to set up a water services workshop in Perambakkam in Tiruvallur district and had planned to purchase equipment in Chennai. He along with two others were on their way to Kancheepuram to stay at a friend’s house for Thursday before proceeding to Chennai.





Police suspect the accident could have happened due to poor visibility because of the fog since the trio was not under the influence of alcohol.