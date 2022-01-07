Lockdown keeps murders in check for 2nd successive year

Chennai :

As many as 148 murders were reported in the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction till December 25 last year, which is 25 less compared to 2019. Since 2020 too reported 147 murders, the pandemic and the lockdowns can be attributed to keeping the murders in check in the city since 2019 reported 173 murders.





Among the 148 murders, 10 were for gain, while 10 others were rowdy elements, according to the police data DT Next has access to. Except for one murder for gain, the remaining 147 murders were cracked by the police and the suspects were arrested. In 2021, 12 murder cases that were registered in the previous years resulted in a conviction, while the accused were acquitted in 19 cases.





Robberies and snatchings: Of the 353 robbery cases reported in 2021, 300 have been cracked and properties worth Rs 4 crore recovered, which is 91% of the property reported lost. Similarly, 23 out of 24 dacoity cases were solved and properties valued at Rs 19 lakh were seized. However, the city police have scored marginally in cracking the major theft cases as only 24 out of 42 have been solved. Meanwhile, chain snatching incidents too have reported less in 2021 at 194, compared to 246 in 2020, while 693 phone snatchings were reported during the same period. City police have solved just 55 per cent of such cases on average.





Crime against women & children: The all-women police stations in the city have registered 393 cases under Pocso Act and arrested 408 accused in 2021, while 524 cases were registered for crimes against women during the same period the previous year, which resulted in the arrest of 462.





Fatal accidents: The traffic investigation police have registered 930 fatal accident cases last year, in which 950 persons died, which is 111 is more compared to 2020. It may be noted that the city was under strict lockdown for most part of 2020.