Gang murders 2 in Chengalpattu in a gap of 30 mins

Chennai: A machete-wielding gang murdered two men within a gap of 30 minutes on Thursday evening. The first murder took place right in front of Chengalpattu police station when the deceased Karthik came to a tea shop. A bike-borne trio followed him and hurled a country bomb at him. When he collapsed, they rounded him up and hacked him repeatedly into smithereens. The gang also threatened onlookers with machetes before fleeing. Within minutes, the gang entered the house of S Mahesh, a vegetable vendor at Mettu Street and hacked him to death even as he was watching TV with an infant sleeping nearby. Chengalpattu Town police sent the bodies to Chengalpattu GH for postmortem and have launched a hunt for the suspects.
