Nine phones buried under trees seized at Central Prison in Puzhal

In another block, three SIM cards that were buried under the earth were retrieved. Puzhal police have registered a case about the incident.
Chennai: The officials at the Central Prison in Puzhal on Wednesday seized as many as nine phones which were buried under the trees while one expensive phone was retrieved from the cell where history-sheeter Ennore Dhanasekaran has been lodged. In another block, three SIM cards that were buried under the earth were retrieved. Puzhal police have registered a case about the incident.
Conversations