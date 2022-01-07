Some parents hesitant even as vax for adolescents move at brisk pace

Chennai :

While Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the total eligible population of 33.20 lakh will be given the first dose in 10 days, healthcare workers are facing some hesitancy from parents who are still unsure.





Officials said many parents have requested special camps near their localities as they fear adverse effects post vaccination.





School authorities say they are also getting many queries from parents. “There are several parents who are worried about medications children are currently taking, while many others are worried if reaction sickness can affect their performance in the upcoming examinations,” said Latha K, a teacher at a senior higher secondary school in Kilpauk.





Meanwhile, authorities are phasing vaccination as the daily allocation of doses is limited. Many schools administer only 100 doses per day.





“I got a Covaxin shot at a camp in my school on day three as there were not enough doses available on earlier days. Many of my classmates are yet to get vaccinated as their parents are not allowing them to. The school authorities told us to get vaccinated or we cannot write the exam,” says Jayanth B, a student of a government school in Aminjikarai.





Responding to the same, Dr Vinay Kumar, immunisation officer, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said adequate stock of vaccines was available.