Artist explores healing effects of colours through art sessions

An engineering graduate, Sathyadeepa had a strong inclination towards art from her childhood. She used to sketch a lot as it calmed her.

City artist Sathyadeepa says that deeply moving with colours helps one connect with the inner self
Chennai:
 Later, while searching for Waldorf Kindergarten for her child, she came to know about Waldorf education and painting therapy. It was her long-time dream to do painting therapy with Sally Martin, a senior painting therapist based out of Australia. Currently, training to be a painting therapist, Sathyadeepa is also hosting therapeutic art sessions for adults.

“In my world, colours have a special place  I work with colours in a deeper way by focussing on the healing effects of each colours. Deeply moving with colours helps us to connect with our inner self. I love to paint with people especially with young children and love to listen to their stories. I always get amazed at their imagination,” says Sathyadeepa.

The artist adds that the art of painting and colours helped her to see life from a different perspective. “I paint in the name of a rare medicinal flower called kayampoo. A Tamil saint has written a song about the healing qualities of kayampoo which impressed me as his description matched with my thoughts on painting. Kayampoo is based on intuitive painting.

The paintings I create are expressions of my inner journey. I believe that my work is infused with subtle energy which interacts with its surroundings and has a calming and revitalising effect. I feel every time I create art, I am manifesting energy. When I paint, I experience peace, love, silence, and reverence. After I began sharing my art through art classes, I understood how much joy and peace the participants got from it,” she sums up.









