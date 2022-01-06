Rs 10.65 lakh collected from 5,328 people for violating Covid norms in Chennai

Chennai :

City police have collected Rs 10,65,600 from as many as 5,328 people for not wearing masks in public places on Wednesday alone.





The special mask enforcement teams of the Chennai police have been monitoring places where crowds gather in large numbers such as markets, beaches, parks, bus stands, shopping complexes, wedding halls and book those who are not following Covid norms, including wearing masks and social distance.





As many as 63 vehicles were seized and 10,321 cases have been registered for Covid violations.

Meanwhile, the city police have set up 490 checking points in the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction to enforce night lockdown and would deploy 10,000 police personnel.





Similarly, the newly-formed Avadi police commissionerate has set up 109 picketing points and deployed 44 patrol vehicles to enforce the night lockdown from 10 pm to 5 am from Thursday.





As many as 1,750 police personnel would be deployed in three shifts to monitor people wandering without masks and to enforce complete lockdown on Sunday. Tambaram police commissionerate too have set up 36 checkpoints and would deploy 1,200 police personnel on Thursday night.







