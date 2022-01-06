Clash between students of pvt college, 7 arrested for confining duo in gated community

Chennai :

Thoraipakkam police arrested at least 9 students of a private college after two gangs violently attacked each other over previous enmity between them.





It all started on Monday when S Karthik of Injambakkam, a first-year BCom student of the private college on CL Mehta Salai, rode out of the campus. R Sakthi Vignesh (18) of Thoraipakkam, a second year BCom student, and his elder brother Palanivel, final year BCom student, allegedly abused Karthik in a foul language and attacked him not to overspeed on the road.





On Tuesday, a similar confrontation happened between the two groups after they indulged in violent clash among them inside the campus. After the fight, Satkhi Vignesh and Palanivel were leaving the college, when the opposite gang forced them to get on their bikes and took them to a residential colony, where the brother duo were allegedly tied and beaten by other students.





Thoraipakkam police registered cases based on complainta from both sides and arrested nine students.





The brother duo were booked under four Sections and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday and a hunt has been launched for his friends - Nirmal and Nishanth. Similarly, based on Sakthi Vignesh's complaint, C Sarathy alias Johny (21) of Injambakkam, S Yogesh (18) of Neelankarai, R Jeganath of Kottur, S Karthik of Injambakkam, R Vignesh of InjambakkamInjambakkam and two juveiles were arrested. A hunt had been launched their accomplice C Rajasekar (22) of Injambakkam.