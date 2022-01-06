Status quo in proceedings against special DGP extended

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Wednesday extended the status quo restraining the government to proceed with department disciplinary action against the suspended special DGP Rajesh Das who is facing a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a woman IPS officer.





Justice V Parthiban of Madras High Court passed the direction on hearing a plea by Rajesh Das challenging the formation of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and its report framed because a woman IPS officer alleged that the suspended officer has sexually harassed her in February 2021.





LSM Hazan Fizal, Government Advocate informed the court that the government has served the ICC’s report and other documents to the petitioner. On recording the submission, the judge issued notice to the Internal Complaints Committee which probed the alleged sexual harassment case to file its response.





Even as the government advocate prayed for stalling the status quo order passed by the HC on December 21, 2021, the judges rejected that and extended the stay till the final hearings. The court declared that the case will be again taken for a final hearing on January 27, 2021.





In his affidavit, Rajesh Das alleged that a few officers who were part of the ICC were biased against him. He also drew the attention of the court stating that the ICC report was not served to him.





Earlier, when the court wanted to issue notice to the ICC, R Shunmugasundaram, Advocate-General contended that the ICC has the powers of tribunal court and could not be added as the respondent. The judge rejected the submissions of the AG stating that since Rajesh Das has levelled serious charges, the ICC has to furnish its response.