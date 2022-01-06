30 sovereigns stolen from NEET tutor’s house in Anna Nagar

Chennai :





He found three gold necklaces, bangles and rings, weighing about 30 sovereigns, missing and lodged a complaint with Tirumangalam police. A case has been registered and forensic experts collected fingerprints from the house. Meanwhile, two women were relieved of gold chains by bike-borne snatchers in Avadi and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Tuesday night.

The jewellery belonged to S Kamal of 13th main road in Anna Nagar, who runs a NEET coaching centre in the neighbourhood. When he left for Yercaud with his family on January 1, his domestic help reached the house on Monday and found the entrance door ajar. Since all three bedrooms and cupboards were broken open and things strewn around, she alerted Kamal, who rushed back on Tuesday.