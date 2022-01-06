DVAC shows 17pc jump in cases registered in 2021

Chennai :

The anti-corruption agency in the State Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) — which had been going after former AIADMK ministers during the last five months showed a 17 per cent jump in the number of cases registered during 2021 when compared to the previous year. In 2021, the agency has registered a total of 350 cases while the total number of cases was 292 in 2020.





Activities of the DVAC was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021. In 2020, the first wave of the endemic had slowed down the agency. Despite going into a highly active mode in the last quarter of 2020, after the government offices started functioning normally following lockdown relaxation, the DVAC could register only 298 cases throughout the year, less than 24 per cent compared to that of 2019 when the agency registered 392 cases. In 2021 also the DVAC could not reach the number of 2019.





In 2021, the western zone, with 94 cases, had the maximum number of cases registered, followed by the south zone with 85 cases. Chennai city region, despite being the hub of government offices, registered only 21 cases, as per the data available on the website. North zone has registered 63 cases, while the central zone has 67 cases and the Special Investigation cell 20 cases.





Among the district units, Coimbatore registered 26 cases, closely followed by Vellore and Madurai with 23 and 20 cases respectively.