Gang kills painter in Puzhal, revenge murder suspected

A 31-year-old man was hacked to death by a three-member gang in an act of revenge killing and police arrested three suspects on Wednesday.
Chennai: Passersby noticed a man lying in a pool of blood near Puzhal lakebed on Wednesday morning and Red Hills police retrieved the body to send it for post mortem. The deceased was identified as Ezhumalai of Alamathi, a house painter. Since he had a murder case pending against him, police suspected he could have been killed for revenge and secured three men hiding in Washermenpet within hours. They were identified as Rafiq (31), Anandraj (30) and Puvilan (30), all from Washermenpet. Police said Anandraj’s brother Karthik was murdered in 2019 and Ezhumalai was a key accused. To avenge Karthik’s death, Anandraj and friends followed Ezhumalai and hacked him. All three were booked for murder and further probe is on.
