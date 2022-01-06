Man held for stealing kin’s Rs 3 lakh in Tirumangalam

Chennai :

Meanwhile, Tirumangalam police arrested a man who stole a relative’s Rs 3 lakh and spent it lavishly and applied for anticipatory bail. The accused Paramasivan of Tirunelveli was related to the victim Kannan of the same district. While they stayed together at a rented house in Anna Nagar, Paramasivan allegedly stole Rs 3 lakh from Kannan’s bag when he was away on Dec 7. He also vacated the room “upset” over being doubted. However, Kannan on suspicion complained to Tirumangalam police.





Since inquiries revealed that Paramasivan often visited Bengaluru after the cash theft and that he also applied for anticipatory bail from Bengaluru, police secured Paramasivan for interrogation when he admitted to theft. While he paid Rs 1 lakh to a lawyer for anticipatory bail, he spent another Rs 1 lakh lavishly in Bengaluru. The remaining Rs 1 lakh was seized from him before he was remanded in judicial custody.