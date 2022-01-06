Elderly woman ‘hypnotised’ with spiritual talk, robbed

Chennai :

A 65-year-old woman was relieved of nine sovereigns by a four-member gang who allegedly hypnotised her with a spiritual talk in broad daylight on Wednesday, a few metres away from the city police commissionerate in Vepery.





The victim Sasikala, a resident of a high-rise apartment on EVK Sampath Salai, stepped out to buy fruits on Wednesday morning when the incident happened. Four men allegedly approached her and launched a conversation in Hindi. A few minutes later, she handed over her gold chain and bangles to the men and returned home.





Only when her family members questioned her about the ornament, she realised that she was conned. The woman reportedly informed police that the men spoke about different gods after which she did not know what happened.





Based on her complaint, Vepery police have launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. Police suspect the elderly woman could have been hypnotised by the conmen.