Jeweller duped of half-kg ornaments in Arumbakkam

Chennai :

The victim, Prasad of Vadapalani, runs a wholesale unit at MMDA colony in Arumbakkam and the accused Jithuraj of NSK Nagar was a regular customer who purchased jewellery from Prasad for his showroom.





On New Year Day, Jithuraj allegedly approached Prasad requesting jewellery for his shop claiming that he has got more customers. While Prasad gave him jewellery weighing about 477 grams, Jithuraj allegedly delayed the payment.





On suspicion, Prasad visited Jithuraj’s shop and was shocked to find it closed. After inquiries revealed that Jithuraj had vacated the shop and left for Bengaluru, Prasad complained to Arumbakkam police. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for Jithuraj.





Meanwhile, Mylapore police have launched a hunt for two women who escaped with a pair of gold earrings from a jewellery showroom on Tuesday.





The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon and CCTV footage revealed that the women duo diverted the attention of staffers to steal a pair of earpieces before leaving the premises.





Based on the showroom manager’s complaint, Mylapore police registered a case and further investigation is on.