Collector, TNPCB to decide on Ennore public hearing

Chennai :

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the public hearing for the 660 MW Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion project, which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, in the wake of the outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19.





“It is for the Pollution Control Board and the District Collector to consider the question as to whether the public hearing will have to be postponed to a future date depending on the GOs,” the bench said in its order.





The Bench said that the tribunal cannot direct the authorities not to exercise their statutory powers or give any directions as to how that will have to be exercised as well. “It is for them to use their discretion, considering the circumstances and take appropriate decision in accordance with the law,” it stated.





The petitioner, RL Srinivasan, on whose original petition the NGT had suspended the environmental clearance for the project last year and asked the project proponent to hold a public hearing, sought postponement of the hearing scheduled on Thursday.





Meanwhile, MLAs Prof MH Jawahirullah (MMK), T Velmurugan (TVP) and P Abdul Samad (DMK) met Chief Minister MK Stalin and sought his intervention to postpone the public hearing for the ETPS Expansion project. VCK chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan and NTK chief coordinator Seeman also demanded postponement of the hearing.