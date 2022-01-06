Owners of halls, hotels warned of action if they allow over 100 people at functions

Chennai :

The owners of marriage halls and hotels would face severe action if they allowed more than 100 people to take part in functions held in their premises, warned the Greater Chennai Corporation.





In view of the rapid rise in new COVID cases, a meeting was conducted with the owners of the facilities in which Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and city police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal participated. During the meeting, the owners were instructed to allow only 100 persons to the events like weddings due to the spread of the Omicron variant.





“Hotels, marriage halls, community halls and others should share details of functions booked in their facilities. The details should be shared using http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/marriagehall/ link. The owners should also ensure adherence to the social distance, masks and provide hand sanitizers at the entrances,” a Chennai Corporation statement said.





Based on the details shared by the owners of marriage halls and hotels, officials of the revenue wing of the civic body would conduct inspections. Action would be taken against the owners and organisers of the events under Disaster Management Act, 2005, if they are found violating pandemic safety protocols.





Residents can contact GCC for testing





Meanwhile, Commissioner Bedi said that the civic body has made arrangements for testing people who are in need. “Testing services are available in all GCC health facilities. Those who want to get tested can approach our Urban Primary Health Centres or contact the control numbers 1913 and 044 25384520. They will be directed to the nearest facility for sample collection. Results will be available within 24 hours, “ he added.





The civic body has also instructed its zonal level officials to lodge police complaints against those who fail to stay under isolation after giving samples for testing. Presently, the civic body collects a majority of samples from the contacts of infected persons.